Twitter user identifies Chennai waiter who helped Sachin Tendulkar change his game

On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar sought help on Twitter for finding a waiter whose advice led him to redesign his elbow guard during his playing days. The Indian batting legend posted a video of him talking about the incident on his Twitter handle.

"A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?" he wrote in his tweet.

Tendulkar recalled in the video that the hotel staffer had come to his room in Chennai's Taj Coromandel hotel during a Test series to serve coffee. He then told him about a change in bat swing whenever he played wearing an elbow guard.

"I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times," Tendulkar says in the video.

"I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that."

Later on the same day, a Twitter user who goes by the handle 'Wxntr_br' identified the person in question as their uncle.

"That's my uncle whom you are looking for he met you in the second floor when you were getting down to the ground floor.he is the one who said your wrist guard is arresting your wrist movements.i have attached the autograph you signed for him and a picture of him. @sachin_rt," the user wrote.

Another tweet read, "He is extremely grateful to know the fact that his advice has helped you.and as a fan he is very proud.i hope this message reaches you sir .he is very much eager to meet you in person as well."

Sachin Tendulkar is yet to react to the user. However, many people have tagged the former Indian cricketer on the post.

(With inputs from IANS)