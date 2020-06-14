Sachin or Viru? Favorite Money Heist character? Rohit Sharma answers fun questions on Instagram

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma had a fun interactive session with fans on his official Instagram profile on Sunday.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday engaged in a fun interaction with fans, answering many questions on his official Instagram profile. Rohit asked fans to post their questions on his Instagram story.

Rohit is among the many Indian cricketers who have been significantly active on their social media profiles ever since the cricket action came to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first question posed to him was 'which one would be preferred, the T20 World Cup or the IPL'.

"Preferably both." Rohit answered.

He was also asked to choose between a double-ton in T20Is and a triple-ton in ODIs. He cheekily answered, "Wouldn't it be nice to have both?"

When asked who are the batsmen he enjoys watching the most, Rohit named Australia's Steve Smith and England's Jason Roy. He also posted a story of him sitting mammoth sixes over the off-side when asked about his plans after lockdown.

However, he was stumped when one fan asked him to choose between Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. "Marwao ge kya? (Do you want me dead?)" he funnily answered.

Rohit also revealed that his favourite Money Heist character is Denver.

He was also asked by fans to describe MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in one word. He used the word 'legend' for Dhoni, used a simple appreciation-emoticon for Rahul and wrote 'Gabbar' when asked to describe his opening partner Dhawan.

A fan also cheekily asked Rohit to choose between MI and CSK, and he couldn't suppress a laugh. When another fan asked the Indian limited-overs vice-captain to describe CSK in one word, he wrote, "very good team."

