Image Source : GETTY IMAGES SA vs ENG: Rassie Van der Dussen to make Test debut, confirms Faf du Plessis

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Tuesday confirmed that right-handed batsman Rassie van der Dussen will make his Test debut in their opening Test of the four-match series against England, starting here at the SuperSport Park on Thursday.

The Proteas skipper said that Van der Dussen will bat at No. 5 behind Zubayr Hamza at three and himself at four.

Addressing media persons on the eve of the first Test, du Plessis also hinted that all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius could make his debut, batting at No 7.

While the 30-year-old Van der Dussen has played 18 ODIs and nine T20Is for South Africa, Pretorius has featured in 22 ODIs and six T20Is.

Commenting on Van der Dussen, the skipper said: "He was a mature cricketer when he started for us in ODIs and is someone who knows his game very well."

"He came into international cricket looking very comfortable and over the last season and a half has been very fruitful and scored a lot of runs in white ball cricket," added du Plessis.

However, du Plessis said the only uncertainty in his team is with regard to the composition of the bowling attack and a call will be taken in the morning of the contest after his side has a look at the wicket.