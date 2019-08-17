Russell Domingo named Bangladesh's new head coach, given two-year contract

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh have appointed Russell Domingo after deciding to not part ways with Steve Rhodes, following the side's eighth-placed finish in the 2019 World Cup.

Russell Domingo was on Saturday appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh for the next two years. He replaces Steve Rhodes whose tenure was not extended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board following the team's eighth-place finish at the recently concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

"We have decided to pick Russell as he will be available. There were other candidates but we wanted someone who could be available for us and certainly he has got the experience," Cricbuzz quoted (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan as saying.

Domingo, who earlier served as the South Africa coach, will start his stint with the Bangladesh team from August 21.

Reacting to his appointment, Domingo said that he will focus on preparing the future stars of Bangladesh cricket from 'within the talent pool' of the country.

“It is a massive honour to be appointed the Head Coach of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. I have followed Bangladesh’s progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of," said Domingo.

“I look forward to continuing the ongoing development of current players whilst also looking towards the future and developing some new bright stars from within the talent pool of Bangladesh cricket.”

His first assignment will begin with the lone Test against Afghanistan from September 5, which will be followed by an ODI tri-series involving Zimbabwe as well.

(With inputs from IANS)