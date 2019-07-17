Roy, Gregory receive maiden call up as England announce squad for One-off Test against Ireland

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jason Roy receives his maiden Test call up

England have announced a 13-member strong squad for the one-off Test against Ireland at the Home of Cricket, Lord's which commences from July 24. Limited-overs explosive batsman Jason Roy receives his maiden Test call-up along with Somerset bowling all-rounder Lewis Gregory, who is currently the captain of the England XI against Australia XI.

England have also called Warwickshire's Olly Stone, who made his debut for the Englishmen during their tour of Sri Lanka last year.

While Joe Root leads the side, star players Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have been rested after their exploits in England's World Cup success. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were not considered for the selection, but the latter might be an option for the Ashes. Archer has not made his Test debut for England yet.

And as usual, England's Test specialists Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson return to action, beginning with the one-off Test against Ireland which will be followed by the Ashes.

England's Squad for One-off Test: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes