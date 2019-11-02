Rohit Sharma hilariously shares 'Zlatan' moment with Ishant Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHARMA 'We've got Zlatan amongst us', wrote Rohit Sharma hilariously as he shared a picture with Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma posted a throwback picture with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Ishant Sharma on Friday. The post has gone viral after the India stand-in skipper compared Ishant to footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, due to the similarities in hairstyle and height. Ishant Sharma had a ponytail in the picture. The bowler is one of the frontline pacers in Test matches.

The caption of the post read, "We got zlatan amongst us. Great fun chatting."

Ibrahimovic, who has played for clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, also sports a ponytail. The footballer currently plays for LA Galaxy in the United States' Major League Soccer.

Rohit Sharma will return to action in the T20I series against Bangladesh, which begins on November 3. The Mumbai batsman will also captain the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli, who opted for rest for the series.

The first match of the series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ishant and Jadeja, meanwhile, will return to the Indian team for the two-match Test series against the subcontinent rivals, which begins on November 14.