'I want to win World Cups, it's a dream of all of us together': Rohit Sharma

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has reiterated that he wants to lift the World Cup, which he calls the 'pinnacle of everything'. The Indian opener has won the 2007 T20 World Cup, but a triumph in the sport's premier fifty-over tournament remains a dream.

While Rohit was not a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, he was a key member of the side's campaigns in the 2015 and 2019 editions. In both the tournaments, however, India lost in the semifinals. The 32-year-old also ended the 2019 edition as the highest run-getter.

"Winning the World Cup is a dream of all of us, together," he told India Today.

"I want to win World Cups. Of course, every time you go out there, you want to win every game. But the World Cup is something that you know is the pinnacle of everything. I want to win World Cups."

Rohit's career saw a stellar growth since 2013, when he was given a chance at the top of the batting order. The batsman averages close to 50 in ODIs, amassing 9,115 runs in 224 games.

His record in the ODI World Cups is even better, as he averages 65.20 across the two editions he took part in. He has scored 978 runs in 17 World Cup matches, slamming six centuries and three half-centuries.

Recently, Rohit faced an injury which kept him out of the team for the side's ODI and Test series against New Zealand. However, he insists that he cannot wait to make a comeback.

"I was quite looking forward to playing in the challenging conditions in New Zealand but unfortunately the injury happened at the wrong time," he said.

"I can't wait to go in Australia and test myself. "Australia, in their own backyard and with those two guys, it will be a different ball game, I know that.

"As a team, we are also playing our best cricket right now… If it happens, it'll be a great series to be part of," said Rohit.

