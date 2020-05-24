Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Miss my teammates, hanging out with them and having some banter: Rohit Sharma

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that he misses hanging out with his teammates and having the fun and banter, and is hence looking forward to 'catching up' with the team members.

Speaking to football presenter Joe Morrison on La Liga's Facebook page, Rohit Sharma said: "Yes, I miss that although we as friends are trying to stay in touch through the video calls and video conference calls to see what's one been up to, things like that and we manage that pretty well.

"Yes, I miss my teammates, hanging around with them and also have some banter here and there because when you are playing together, from almost 365 days we are together for 300 days, we are playing, travelling together, so it's like a family with all these guys.

"So the first thing I want to do is to catch up with all these guys and try hit some balls as soon as I can." (Also Read | Rohit Sharma opens up on life with daughter Samaira, makes hilarious 'breakfast' confession)

Rohit also mentioned that sports behind closed doors will make athletes understand the importance of fans who actually make the sport look glamorous. (Also Read | 'Others will catch up a lot earlier': Rohit feels he could be last to return to outdoor training)

Sports behind closed doors is being considered an option in a bid to resume international cricket, especially after Bundesliga resumed action of the 2019/20 season from May 16 onwards.

"Fans are so important for any sporting events across the world. They make the sport look so glamorous and right now we'll understand the importance of them not being there at least for a little while.

"At the moment safety of people is of utmost importance and once those measures have been taken, then there can be allowance of the fans to come to the stadium and watch the game. Safety is very important and that will be taken into consideration before taking any measures," Rohit said.

