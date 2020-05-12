Hope he starts playing again: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina opine on MS Dhoni's future in international cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday opined on MS Dhoni's future in international cricket which has been a hot topic of discussion since his last appearance for India and of later gained spike after BCCI postponed the 13th season of the Indian Premier League indefinitely.

Dhoni last played for India in their World Cup 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand. Following the heartbreaking exit, he took a sabbatical from Indian cricket to be part of the Indian army, but despite the stint being of just two weeks, he did not make himself available for selection.

He was however all set to be part of the Indian Premier League this season as he had already begun his practice session for Chennai Super Kings. But following the rise in coronavirus across the nation, BCCI postponed the tournament and all IPL camps were dismembered following which Dhoni returned back to his hometown in Ranchi.

Raina said that Dhoni was batting and keeping wickets well during the practice sessions that Chennai Super Kings held before the pandemic outbreak brought a halt to all cricket activities.

"I saw him and he was batting so well, he is fit. Only he knows what he is planning but as far as his skills go he was good. Now that the lockdown is here, I don't really know what his plans are. He has a lot of cricket in him and he was batting so well there," said Raina.

"If that is the case, he should play," said Rohit. "I hope he starts playing again."

"Yes but only he knows, whenever he becomes available people should ask him what his plans are," said Raina.

It is yet to be seen if Dhoni does make himself available for selection when cricket resumes post coronavirus pandemic.

(with IANS inputs)

