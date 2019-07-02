Rohit Sharma slams 4th 2019 World Cup century, becomes 2nd after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve feat

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma slams 4th 2019 World Cup century

Rohit Sharma's four centuries in 2019 World Cup came against South Africa, Pakistan England and now Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma's impressive run in 2019 World Cup continued as he slammed his fourth century on Tuesday against Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Rohit, who was dropped on 9 by Tamim Iqbal in the fifth over of the match of the bowling off Mustafizur Rahman, reached his century off 90 balls in the 29th over of the game with a single.

The Mumbaikar's oozed class on Tuesday and looked a completely different batsman to what he was on Sunday against England, where he struggled to score quick runs.

The 31-year-old came out attacking right from the word go and after he was dropped, he didn't look back. Exquisite cover-drives to pulls over mid-wicket, Rohit displayed an array of shots to reach his fifty in the 15th over off 45 balls.

He only accelerated from that point as Bangladesh lacked teeth with their bowling on a flat track. Rohit went from strength to strength following his fifty as India continued to pile on the pressure in a must-win game for the Bangla Tigers. Rohit was greatly supported by KL Rahul, who also scored a fine fifty after a few sketchy innings at the top of the innings.

With no pressure of scoring, a free-flowing Rohit kept the tempo up and reached his century in the 29th over of the game.

This century was Rohit's 26th in the 50-over format and second against Bangladesh in a World Cup. He slammed 137 against the same opposition in the 2015 World Cup in Melbourne. This was also his third ODI century against Bangladesh.

During the course of the innings, he also went past the 500-run mark in this year's World Cup and is now the highest run-getter in this year's tournament ahead of second-placed David Warner, who has 516 runs to his name from 8 games.

He also became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score more than 500 runs in a World Cup. Tendulkar achieved the feat twice in 1996 and 2003. In 1996, he scored 523 runs and in 2003, Tendulkar smashed 693 runs.

He also joins Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most centuries in a World Cup. The Sri Lankan also has four centuries in the 2015 World Cup. His four centuries came against South Africa, Pakistan England and now Bangladesh

Rohit was dismissed on 104 off 92 deliveries, as he went for the big hit but was caught on the covers by Liton Das. He hit seven boundaries and five sixes in his innings.