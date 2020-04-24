'He is the future of Indian cricket': Rohit Sharma heaps praise on 'fluent' youngster

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma called the Indian youngster 'the future of Indian cricket', calling for his inclusion in the team.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on youngster Shubman Gill, calling him the 'future of Indian cricket'.

Rohit talked about the Indian batsman during a live interaction session with bowler Harbhajan Singh on his official Instagram profile.

“I think Shubman is a fluent batsman,” Rohit said.

“He is a future of Indian cricket. Whenever he gets a consistent run, he will get confidence. He has a good domestic record. I think we should look to bring him into the side. There is a lot of competition in the side."

Gill made his debut for India in 2019 in the ODI series against New Zealand. However, even as he was selected for home Test series against Bangladesh and the away Test tour to New Zealand, he didn't play a single game.

Gill's exclusion from the playing XI in the New Zealand Tests -- especially after Rohit Sharma's absence due to injury raised eyebrows among experts and fans. Prithvi Shaw partnered Mayank Agarwal in both the Test matches of the series.

Harbhajan believed that Gill should've been a part of the playing XI, even as Shaw was making a comeback in the Test side.

We lost in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw made a comeback. He was out of the side, but you guys backed him. My concern is someone like Shubman Gill, he was in team from before. Now Rohit is a successful Test opener. But Gill...if he is not playing it is not healthy for him and the team as well," the spinner said.

"So he has to get a chance. It is not just for Gill I am saying, it is for others also.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage