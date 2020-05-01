Rohit Sharma shows his witty side in replies to birthday wishes from teammates

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian opener Rohit Sharma showed his witty side while replying to birthday wishes from his teammates.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Friday showed his witty side as he took time to reply to birthday wishes from his current and former teammates. The Indian opener turned 33 on Thursday.

The cricketers from India, as well as across the world hailed the Indian opener, praising him for his exploits with the bat.

As Rohit thanked them for their wishes, he also trolled a few in his tweets.

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of Rohit's teammates in the longest format of the game, took to Twitter to wish him on Thursday. In his reply, Rohit recalled the famous incident last year when he hilariously abused Pujara when he refused to take a run from the non-striker end.

He wrote, "Thanks puji bro. Bhaag puji puji bhaag."

Thanks puji bro. Bhaag puji puji bhaag https://t.co/1JovPVcoER — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Mohammed Shami had written a poetic wish for Rohit. "Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”

To this, the Indian opener funnily trolled him for his 'improved' English. "Kya baat hai bhai biryani khate khate yeh kaha se seek liya. Thanks for the wishes. (Wow, when did you learn this much English?)

Kya baat hai bhai biryani khate khate yeh kaha se seek liya. Thanks for the wishes. https://t.co/EkapubtuFI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit's teammate with India and Mumbai, wrote, "Hope Samaira (Rohit's daughter) is keeping you busy at home with all her love and cuteness." To this, the Indian opener replied, "Thanks bro yes Samaira is keeping me busy assuming Aarya doing the same too. Not sure you or Radhika."

Thanks bro yes Samaira is keeping me busy assuming Aarya doing the same too. Not sure you or Radhika 🤪 https://t.co/dsinM3Nd5W — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma replied to almost all of his teammates and hoped for their safe health. He also quoted Virat Kohli's wish and said he looked forward to many more elegant partnerships with him.

Thanks a lot bro. Look forward to many more elegant partnerships too. https://t.co/pp1sbOtXsD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

In the end, he also thanked the fans who wished him on his birthday. Rohit said that it was a day of mixed emotions -- referring to the deaths of Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on 29th and 30th of April respectively, but that he wished for life to back to its "new normal and we cherish our time with our loved ones."

Hi guys, thank you for all for your wonderful wishes. It was a day of mixed emotions as we lost two of our cinema legends, all I can wish for is that life gets back to its new normal and we cherish our time with our loved ones. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

The cricket action is currently at standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, has also been postponed indefinitely.

