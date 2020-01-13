Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan duo eyes historic record against 'favourite opponents' Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan duo eye historic record against 'favourite opponents' Australia

Team India is playing dominant cricket in the One Day International format from past 3-4 years and the prime reason for them is their solid batting at the top. With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in the top 3 positions India have scores tons of runs at both home and overseas soil. They also have an astonishing record against Australia since 2013 as the trio has amassed 58 per cent of the team's total runs against the Kangaroos.

If we put aside, Skipper Kohli from the fraction, then also the duo of Rohit and Dhawan has also been involved in some massive partnerships against the Aussies. Till now, they have shared six 100-run stands against Australia and they're just one away to hit most 100-run partnership against a single opponent. Apart from it, they are just 134 runs short to surpass Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes tally of 1407 runs against India in which they also shared six 100-run stands.

However, Dhawan is fighting hard for his place as an opener against KL Rahul in the limited-overs format as the later has been in great form. Dhawan also picked up his form in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, where he slammed the fifty in the third match in Pune.

After the final T20I against Lanka, when he was asked about the race for the opener's slot, Dhawan said, "All the three players (Rohit, KL and me) are doing well. Rohit had an excellent 2019. Rahul has been doing well since 1-2 months and he is a good player and 'mei bhi picture mei aaya ga hu, maine bhi aaj acha kar diya hai' (And I have also entered the fray and have done well today).

"Toh picture achihi ban rahi hai abhi (the picture is looking good), khair yeh sardaredi meri nahi hai (but this is not my headache). So I don't think about it, because that thing is not in my hands. What is in my hands is to perform and play well.