Image Source : @ROHITSHARMA45 Rohit Sharma's special message on Valentines Day: 'Love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow'

Rohit Sharma's injury has ruled him out of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand but that hasn't stopped him from enjoying some quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit took to Instagram to share a photo with his 'loved one' and wish everyone on February 14.

Rohit shared a photo with Ritika on Instagram and wrote: "Happy valentine day everyone. Love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow."

Rohit is currently nursing an injury which he picked up during the T20I series against New Zealand and was subsequently ruled out of the ODI and Test series against the Kiwis.

Earlier, the Pandya brothers also took to Instagram to share their love for their better halves.

"Every step of life with you is an adventure. Happy Valentine's Day my forever love," Krunal wrote on Instagram along with a photo with his wife Pankhuri.

"My valentine for life," wrote Hardik along with a photo with Natasa Stankovic.

David Warner also took to social media to Instagram to share their love for their wives.

"My valentine, I love you @candywarner1 #rock," Warner posted.