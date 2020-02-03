Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to calf injury: BCCI source

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the impending ODI and Test series against New Zealand after incurring a calf injury in the fifth and final T20 International against the Black Caps on Sunday in Mount Maunganui.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls, his 25th fifty-plus score in the format (the most by a player), after he pulled his calf muscle while running between the wickets during India's 84-run second-wicket partnership.

"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.