'Join the Great Team Indian Huddle': Rohit Sharma furthers PM Modi's appeal to light candles, torches

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has urged the citizens to show support for those fighting on the frontline against the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma urged the countrymen to join the 'Great Team Indian Huddle', referencing to PM Modi's appeal to light candles, torches and flashlights to show support for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote, "Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me @narendramodi?"

Earlier, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, as well as captain Virat Kohli tweeted to appeal the Indian citizens on the same.

The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in the wake of the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

So far, more than 3,300 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

The cricketing action has come to a standstill around the globe due to the outbreak. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is suspended till April 15. Reports have suggested that the season is likely to be cancelled.