Image Source : ROHITSHARMA45/INSTAGRAM Recovery in process: Rohit Sharma lifts weight in Real Madrid jersey

Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a calf injury, posted a video on his Instagram account where he was spending time in the gym lifting weight. Rohit is ruled out of the ODIs and Test series against New Zealand after suffering a calf injury while batting in the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Rohit shared a video and a photo from his gym session in Spanish football club Real Madrid jersey and in the clip, he was seen doing dead-lift.

After Rohit injury, former India international and member of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Madan Lal, on Monday called for 10-15 days rest between each series of the Indian team, asking the BCCI to plan better while scheduling India's yearly calendar.

"When BCCI schedules India's yearly calendar, it must see to it that players have 10-15 days' rest between two series. Rohit's (Sharma) injury is a big blow to the team," Lal said in a tweet.

When BCCI schedule Indian team’s yearly calendar they must see to it that players must have ten to fifteen days rest between the series. Rohit injury is big blow to the team. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) February 3, 2020

Rohit is expected to return to India's squad for ODI series against South Africa, starting from March 12.

After that Rohit will be leading defending champions Mumbai Indians against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.