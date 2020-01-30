Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Rohit Sharma lauds New Zealand's incredible display of sportsmanship at U-19 World Cup

Rohit Sharma lauds New Zealand's incredible display of sportsmanship at U-19 World Cup

Rohit Sharma hailed the New Zealand U-19 side for its incredible display of sportsmanship during the U-19 World Cup quarterfinal against West Indies.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2020 11:13 IST
rohit sharma, rohit sharma new zealand, new zealand u19, nz u19, u19 world cup, u19 wc, new zealand
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETWORLDCUP

Rohit Sharma hailed the New Zealand U-19 side for its incredible display of sportsmanship during the U-19 World Cup quarterfinal against West Indies.

New Zealand's U-19 side may have entered the semifinal of the ongoing World Cup in dramatic fashion, but it was their brilliant display of sportsmanship which had the people talking during the quarterfinal against West Indies. Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field carried injured West Indian batsman Kyrie McKenzie off the pitch after the latter struggled with cramps at the end of the Windies innings.

McKenzie was retired hurt in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings, but came back to play after the ninth wicket fell. However, he lasted only one ball and was dismissed on 99. He was visibly in pain, and the two New Zealand U-19 players carried him on their laps, earning warm applause from the crowd, as well as the players and support staff of both the sides.

Tashkoff and Field are equally impressive with the ball as well, picking up two wickets each. Field also played a crucial 38-run innings, remaining unbeaten to steer New Zealand to the semifinal. The Kiwis won the match by two wickets.

Watch the video:

Indian opener Rohit Sharma acknowledged the sportsmanship from the New Zealand youngsters, and shared the video on his official Twitter profile. He wrote, "So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best."

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain was the star of the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, as he scored 65 runs and also slammed two sixes in the Super Over which led the side to a famous victory in Hamilton.

The win also sealed a series win for India - a first for the Men in Blue in the shortest format on New Zealand's soil.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News