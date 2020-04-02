Message will go to RCB: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah in banter with Chahal over Mumbai Indians question

Image Source : BCCI RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal in action against Rohit Sharm's Mumbai Indians

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday trolled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal during their Instagram live last evening over the latter's question on Mumbai Indians.

Rohit had engaged in a live interaction over Instagram with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen last week who had adviced him to stay in touch with his teammates. And on Wednesday, Rohit joined Bumrah on the social media site and the two discussed about their IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the suspended season and their pastimes during self-isolation.

It was during this time that Chahal, who was the first guest on the video chat series, asked if 'Mumbai Indians were missing him?' The leggie, before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore and becoming their key member, had a three-year stint with Mumbai Indians.

Poking fun at Chahal, Rohit said that both RCB and captain Virat Kohli will be made aware of this question.

"Tell him this message will go to RCB," Rohit said responding to the question.

"We will tell his captain. That means he wants to come back," Bumrah said.

"If we were not able to win, then we would have missed him, we are winning. Why would we miss him? Chahal, you stay in Bangalore. Good for you," Rohit said.

Between 2011 and 2013, Chahal was part of the Mumbai Indians squad where he managed to get only one game. He then shifted base to RCB where he managed 12 wickets in his maiden season and since become an integral member of the squad.

IPL 2020 has been suspended until April 15 owing to the rise in coronavirus concerns. The authorities are now staring at a separate window later this season.