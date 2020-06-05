Rohit Sharma is doing a great job, it will be good for Virat Kohli: Kiran More opines on split captaincy

Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Former Indian wicket-keeper and ex-chief Indian selector Kiran More on Friday opined on the debate of split captaincy in the Indian cricket team. More reckons that the burden of captaincy can always be shared.

Kohli is presently the Indian skipper across formats besides also being the captain of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rohit, meanwhile, has been his deputy in limited-overs cricket besides also beint the captain of Mumbai Indians.

While Kohli's numbers have been imposing as a captain of the Indian team, Rohit too has been equally good in the little opportunities he managed to get.

In 2018, he had led to second-string Indian sides to Nidahas Tri-series trophy and then Asia Cup win. Besides, he is the only captain in IPL history to win the title four times.

"I think some thought should be put into this. Kohli is captaining RCB and Indian team across formats. You need to handle pressure and all that. Rohit is doing a great job, it will be good for Virat.” said More in conversatiin with Sportskeeda.

This hasn't been the first time that the idea of split captaincy in the Indian team has been discussed. Earlier last month, former England captain Nasser Hussain opined that Virat Kohli is such a 'such an imposing character' that it would be difficult for him to hand over anything.

There have been talks around split-captaincy in the Indian camp since last year, with some want Rohit Sharma to be named the captain in the T20I format.

"It depends on the character, Virat (Kohli) is such an imposing character, all-encompassing, it would be difficult for him to hand over, he wouldn't want to hand anything over," Nasser Hussain told Cricbuzz.

