Rohit Sharma in the class of players who I don’t want to bowl to: Bret Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee claimed that Rohit Sharma is in the class of batsmen he doesn't want to bowl to. Arguably, one of the fastest bowlers to ever play the game, Lee heaped praises on Rohit and recalled his memory of bowling to the Indian opener.

“He was flamboyant and aggressive but my first memory of Rohit Sharma was the sound of his bat,” Brett Lee said while praising Rohit on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“That’s the first thing I could think of; the knock of the bat from people hitting the ball right off the center — it’s a different sound,” he added.

Rohit is known to play high-scoring knocks as he is the only player in international cricket to slam three double tons in ODI cricket. He also holds the record of the highest individual score in ODIs - 264.

“He is the kind of guy who is so mentally switched on, that once he gets through the tough period, he cashes in,” Lee said.

Lee emphasized on Rohit's ability to dominate bowlers at the top-order.

“When you got guys like Sharma at the top of the order, who can dominate from early on, they are the guys I don’t want to bowl to. He is definitely in that class,” he added.

Earlier, on the same show, Rohit picked Lee as one of the two bowlers, who troubled him during his initial phase in international cricket.

"One bowler is Brett Lee because he didn't let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph," said Rohit.

