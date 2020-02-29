'Can't wait for the game': Rohit Sharma reaches Madrid for 'El Clasico'

Image Source : TWITTER/ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma has arrived in Madrid to see Real Madrid take on Barcelona in a La Liga match.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma reached the Spanish capital on Sunday to attend La Liga's celebrated fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Rohit posted a picture on his official social media profiles to inform the fans on the same.

"So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN," Rohit Sharma wrote.

The El Clasico is key for both the sides in the context of the title race in the league, as Barcelona are only two points ahead of Real Madrid in the table. While Barca are on 55 points, Real Madrid have 53 points.

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 29, 2020

Both the sides will be aiming to come back to winning ways after they remained winless in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League ties.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, is out of action since the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this month. He faced a thigh injury during the final match of the series, which ruled him out of the ODIs and Tests against the Kiwis.

He will be eyeing a return to action in international colours with the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Rohit will also lead the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2020.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to action on Friday in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai. While Pandya and Bhuvneshwar impressed with their performances, Dhawan failed to leave a mark on return as the trio appeared for Reliance 1 in the tournament.