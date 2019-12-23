Virat Kohli ends 2019 at top of ICC ODI batsmen rankings, Rohit Sharma closes in on top spot

Image Source : AP File image of Rohit Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has closed in on the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday following his impressive show against West Indies at home where he was awarded the Player of the Series trophy. Rohit still stands second in the batting list, but just 14 points behind skipper Virat Kohli's rating, who still occupies the top spot despite only a decent show in the series.

Rohit scored 36 in the opener in India's defeat against West Indies, but followed it up with a sensational and record-extending eighth 150-plus score in ODIs en route to his knock of 159 in Visakhapatnam to help India level the series. In the decider, Rohit played a crucial role with his run-a-ball 63 to lay the solid foundation of India's successful chase to 316. Rohit's stunning show saw him finish with 873 as ratings in batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Kohli scored 4 and 0 in the first two matches and ended the series with another chasing masterclass, carving out 85 to guide India to a four-wicket win at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Kohli still stands atop with 887 ratings.

On the other hand, Windies opener Shai Hope, who registered scores of 102*, 78 and 42 in the ODI series against India, has broke into the top-10 of the ODI rankings. He now stands ninth with 782 points.

No much has changed in the bowler's list as Jasprit Bumrah still stands in the top position despite his absence from the series against West Indies.