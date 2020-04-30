Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'You're an artist in cricketer's body': Kohli, Rahane lead birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma

'You're an artist in cricketer's body': Kohli, Rahane lead birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, and players took to social media to wish him.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 16:36 IST
rohit sharma, rohit sharma birthday, happy birthday rohit sharma, rohit sharma 33, rohit sharma birt
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, and players took to social media to wish him.

India's opening batsman and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday. The cricket fraternity took to social media to wish him, heaping praise on his stellar contribution to Indian cricket so far.

Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted, "Happy B'day Rohit @ImRo45. God bless you with good health and happiness and many more elegant innings. Stay safe stay healthy."

Team India's head coach, Ravi Shastri wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness Hugging face- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman."

India's vice-captain in the longest format of the game Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Ro! Hope Samaira is keeping you busy at home with all her love and cuteness... Best wishes always! @imro45 #HappyBirthdayRohit."

India's domestic cricket stalwart and Rohit Sharma's former teammate with Mumbai, Wasim Jaffer hailed Rohit, saying that his batting is like 'poetry in motion'. "Happy birthday @ImRo45. To watch you bat is to watch poetry in motion.  You are an artist in a cricketers body. Lots of good wishes and blessings on your birthday. #RohitSharma #Hitman"

India's limited-overs regular Shreyas Iyer wrote, "Happy birthday big bro. Always fun around you, hope you have a great day Hitman #HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45."

All-rounder Shivam Dube also took to Twitter to convey his wishes for Rohit. "Happy Birthday @ImRo45 bhai.. Wishing you loads success, happiness and good health..Have a great time," he wrote.

Under normal circumstances, Rohit Sharma would currently be leading Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the IPL

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X