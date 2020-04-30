'You're an artist in cricketer's body': Kohli, Rahane lead birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, and players took to social media to wish him.

Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted, "Happy B'day Rohit @ImRo45. God bless you with good health and happiness and many more elegant innings. Stay safe stay healthy."

Team India's head coach, Ravi Shastri wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness Hugging face- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman."

India's vice-captain in the longest format of the game Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Ro! Hope Samaira is keeping you busy at home with all her love and cuteness... Best wishes always! @imro45 #HappyBirthdayRohit."

India's domestic cricket stalwart and Rohit Sharma's former teammate with Mumbai, Wasim Jaffer hailed Rohit, saying that his batting is like 'poetry in motion'. "Happy birthday @ImRo45. To watch you bat is to watch poetry in motion. You are an artist in a cricketers body. Lots of good wishes and blessings on your birthday. #RohitSharma #Hitman"

India's limited-overs regular Shreyas Iyer wrote, "Happy birthday big bro. Always fun around you, hope you have a great day Hitman #HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45."

All-rounder Shivam Dube also took to Twitter to convey his wishes for Rohit. "Happy Birthday @ImRo45 bhai.. Wishing you loads success, happiness and good health..Have a great time," he wrote.

Under normal circumstances, Rohit Sharma would currently be leading Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the IPL.

