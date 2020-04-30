Rohit Sharma birthday special: The Indian batsman's incredible dominance in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES As Rohit Sharma turns 33, we take a look at his records which speak volume on his incredible dominance in the ODI format.

Team India's opening batsman and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Wednesday (April 30, 2020). In a 13-year long career so far, Rohit has produced memorable moments -- especially in the coloured jersey, for India. Whether it be the three double-centuries in ODIs, or ending the 2019 World Cup as its highest run-getter.

Records and Rohit Sharma go hand-in-hand, and as the Indian opener celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at some of his feats which set him apart from the rest.

3 - Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the history of international cricket to score three double-centuries. His first double-ton came against Australia in 2013, when he scored 209. A year later, he slammed 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. In 2017, he crossed the 200-run mark for the third time, again, against Sri Lanka. No other batsman has reached the figure twice.

8 - Rohit is the only batsman to have scored 8 innings of 150+ scores in ODI cricket. He went past his fellow countryman, Sachin Tendulkar and Australia's David Warner for the record.

139.28 - On 29 occasions when Rohit Sharma crossed the three-figure mark in ODIs, he averages 139.28/innings. This is the highest average for a batsman after completing his century. He is ahead of the likes of Sir Vivian Richards (135.09), David Warner (134.78) and fellow countryman MS Dhoni (129.70)

264 - Rohit holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket. In an incredible innings which included 33 fours and nine sixes, the Indian opener scored 264 off just 173 deliveries.

5 - In the 2019 edition of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma slammed five centuries which is the highest by a cricketer in single edition of the tournament. He went past Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a single edition, which came in the 2015 World Cup.

6 - The Indian vice-captain also equalled his fellow countryman and one of the greatest to ever play the game, Sachin Tendulkar in the century-count in World Cup history. Tendulkar and Rohit jointly hold the record for the highest number of World Cup centuries (6).

