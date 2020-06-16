This day, last year: Rohit Sharma's incredible 140 helps India extend unbeaten run over Pakistan in World Cups

Image Source : AP This day, last year: Rohit Sharma's incredible 140 help India extend unbeaten run over Pakistan in World Cups

Riding on Rohit Sharma's terrific 140 and an all-round show from the bowlers, the Indian team registered a remarkable victory over Pakistan on this day in 2019 to extend their unbeaten streak over the side in ODI World Cups.

It was a dominant show from Virat Kohli's men as Pakistan failed to put up a competitive fight in the group stage game of the 2019 World Cup, conceding an 89-run defeat (D/L method).

Having won the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl. However, the decision would soon come to haunt Sarfaraz Ahmed as Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put up a 136-run partnership for the first wicket. The Pakistan side also missed a seemingly easy run-out chance to dismiss Rohit in the 10th over, when Fakhar Zaman threw the ball at the bowler's end instead of the wicketkeeper's when the batsman was halfway down the pitch.

Rohit ensured Pakistan paid dearly for Zaman's mistake, as he went on to score a hundred - eventually ending up with 140 in 113 deliveries. KL Rahul, too, made an important 57.

Indian captain Virat Kohli (77) then forget a 98-run partnership with Rohit, before Hardik Pandya (26) and Vijay Shankar (15*) made contributions towards the ending overs of the Indian innings to lead the side to a strong total of 336/5. (ALSO READ: Gambhir reveals what makes Kohli better than Rohit, AB)

In the chase, Pakistan were seemingly cruising after the early wicket of Imam-ul-Haq (7), with Fakhar and Babar Azam stabilising the innings. However, it took a brilliant delivery from chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to castle Babar Azam's stumps in the 24th over, which brought India back in the game.

Following Babar Azam's wicket, Pakistan lost their next three batsmen within a team total of 12 runs, with score at 129/5. Rain only delayed the inevitable for the Pakistan side, as they ended up with 212/6 in 40 overs.

This was India's seventh victory over Pakistan in ODI World Cups. The Pakistan side is yet to defeat India in the tournament's history.

