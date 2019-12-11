Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER Road to Recovery: Hardik Pandya feels stronger every day

Flamboyant Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya is on the road to recovery from his back injury. Hardik has not played an international match since Septemeber and was last part of Team India against South Africa. In October, Hardik underwent surgery in London to treat a lower back issue which ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite amount of time.

On Wednesday, Pandya posted a video on his Instagram account, in which he is seen doing exercises in the gym. Pandya captioned the video: "Stronger every day".

Pandya main focus right now is to get back his full fitness till next year's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia. Pandya is eager to win the World Cup for India as he earlier said that India's game suits Australian conditions.

"I want to win the World T20 and that is the plan. Have come close to it many times -- the Champions Trophy in 2017 and sadly missed the 2019 World Cup. Our game might suit Australia. I wish to help the team get the trophy," Pandya said.

Pandya is backing himself to be back at his best in cricket and he is taking motivation from none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"Cricketing part I can improve by working for months. I am only focused on my body. You must have seen with Virat Kohli as well. He is the biggest example because the way he trains and the way he is, a fit Virat is always a better Virat than he was. That is a motivation.

Pandya has been pretty active on social media and as he regularly posts videos and photos from his training session and his road to recovery.