Road Safety World Series: Sehwag, Tendulkar roll back years as India Legends beat WI Legends by 7 wickets

Image Source : PTI Virender Sehwag remained unbeaten on 74, while Sachin Tendulkar also scored 36 as India Legends registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory over West Indies Legends.

Virender Sehwag pulled out a brilliant performance as he remained unbeaten on 74 to steer India Legends to a seven-wicket win over West Indies Legends in the inaugural game of the Road Safety World Series.

It was a spectacle for the fans around the world as the legends of the game made a return to the cricket field to spread awareness for road safety.

The opening game of the tournament saw players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul among others take the field.

India, led by Tendulkar, won the toss and opted to field, and West Indies made a strong start courtesy Darren Ganga, who scored 34.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, staying true to his reputation of being a tough customer against Indian team, top-scored for West Indies Legends with a gritty 61 off 41 deliveries.

Brian Lara rolled back the years with a few fine boundaries, but was dismissed on 17 by Irfan Pathan.

Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha took two wickets each as India Legend restricted the West Indies Legends to 150/8.

In the chase, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened the batting for India and added 83 runs for the first wicket in 10.2 overs. Tendulkar scored 36 off 29 deliveries, slamming seven fours in the innings which reminisced the days of his prime on the cricket field.

While Mohammad Kaif (14) and Manpreet Gony (0) were dismissed early, Yuvraj Singh (10*) and Sehwag (74*) steered India to victory with 10 balls to spare.