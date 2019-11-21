Rizwan smells very nice: Tim Paine sledges Pakistan's batsman

Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
In the 46th over of Pakistan innings when Rizwan entered the crease, Paine greeted him saying he smells very nice.

IANS IANS
Brisbane Published on: November 21, 2019 15:46 IST
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday attempted to sledge Pakistan's wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan during the first day of the first Test at the Gabba here. Paine took a cheeky dig at Rizwan's scent and the statement was caught by the stump mic.

In the 46th over of Pakistan innings when Rizwan entered the crease, Paine greeted him saying he smells very nice.

Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media where the post read: "He smells very nice. Tim Paine was impressed with Muhammad Rizwan's scent upon his arrival at the crease #AUSvPAK."

Australian pacers, especially Mitchell Starc, wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batsmen as they bowled out the visitors for 240 on Day 1 of the Test.

Left-arm pacer Starc picked up four wickets, while Pat Cummins scalped three to break the backbone of the Pakistan batting. Josh Hazlewood picked two wickets while the remaining wicket went to Nathon Lyon.

