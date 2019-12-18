Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer tear into Roston Chase to break 20-year-old record

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer exhibited their beast mode against a lackluster West Indies bowling attack as they amassed a mammoth 55 runs from just two overs as India went on to gather 79 runs in the last five overs to post a challenging 387/5 in 50 overs at the VDCA Stadium.

During the 47th over of the innings, Pant and Iyer took the charge over Roston Chase to slam 31 runs from it, courtesy Iyer's four massive sixes. It's the most amount of runs off an over in ODIs for India, earlier, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja slammed 29 runs in 1999 against New Zealand in Hyderabad

While Rishabh Pant hit a 16-ball 39, Iyer blasted 53 runs off 32 deliveries. Both Pant and Iyer's knocks were laced with three boundaries and four hits into the stands.

Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (159) and K.L. Rahul (102) slammed respective centuries and laid a solid foundation for the hosts, sharing a 227-run partnership for the opening wicket.

With the ton, Rohit achieved another milestone as he joined former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the list of most ODI hundreds in a year.

In the ongoing contest of the three-match series, Rohit slammed his 28th ODI century, which was his seventh ton this year. Both Ganguly and Warner had seven centuries in the year 2000 and 2016 respectively. Former India great Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart for most tons in a year as he had smashed nine centuries in the year 1998.

Windies currently lead the series 1-0.