Ricky Ponting shares his favourite piece of cricket memorablilia

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to his official Twitter profile to share his favourite piece of cricket memorablilia.

Ponting shared a picture of two baggy green caps -- gifted by his wife Rianna and Cricket Australia.

While the one was a brand new cap, the other was the one he wore in his debut match, and continued to wear for "140 odd Tests."

"This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140odd tests," Ponting wrote.

This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140odd tests. pic.twitter.com/eTlwswWI9f — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 5, 2020

Earlier, Ponting also shared a picture of the Test jersey he wore in his first match as the captain of the national team. The jersey had autographed messages from every member of the playing XI in the game.

The former Australian captan, widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket, scored 27,486 runs in his international career.

He holds the record for most centuries by an Australian. Ponting also led the side to victories in the 2003 and 2007 World Cup.

He currently coaches Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.