Retirement is Dhoni's 'personal call' but selectors should talk to him, says Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag talked about MS Dhoni's future, and also talked about the possibility of a 'retirement game' if the wicketkeeper-batsman has made his mind to quit.

There were heavy speculations surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future after India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni scored a half-century in the semifinal against New Zealand but couldn’t help India see through the game, as the side lost by 18 runs.

The rumors over his retirement cooled down after MS Dhoni joined the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir on a 15-day stint. However, as the West Indies tour is coming to its end, the chatter over his future has reignited.

Talking to Hindustan Times, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who spent a long time with MS Dhoni in the dressing room, gave his opinion on the wicketkeeper-batsman’s current situation.

"[Retirement] is Dhoni's personal call. If he thinks he is fit and can contribute like he used to, then why not continue," Sehwag said.

"But if the selectors think that MSD can't contribute, then they should tell him that we are giving you this last series. That should be communicated.”

Sehwag further insisted that Dhoni must convey his decision to the selectors and also talked about the possibility of a retirement game, in case the former Indian captain has made his mind to hang his boots.

“That communication should always be there between the selectors and the player. [I] don't know whether the selectors have [done that] or not.

"We have only read MSK [Prasad] giving a statement about selectors conveying to MSD that he is not their first choice. So, that means they'll pick Pant first and then if they have to pick a second keeper, they'll pick Dhoni. That is not possible. After a time, Dhoni should decide and speak to selectors and ask for a retirement game. That is when he feels it is the right time to quit."

MS Dhoni is likely to be back in action against South Africa in the T20Is next month.