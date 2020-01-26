After cruising win over New Zealand, Virat Kohli leads Team India's wishes on Republic Day

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli led the wishes for Republic Day after the side registered a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand.

Team India registered a cruising seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland. The side has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series with the win, as KL Rahul (57*) and Shreyas Iyer (44) led the Indian run-chase in the game. Incidentally, this is the second successive occasion when India defeated New Zealand on the nation's Republic Day (January 26).

The side had defeated the Kiwis by 90 runs in an ODI last year on the same date. In T20Is, this is India's second victory on Republic Day - the side had defeated Australia by 37 runs in 2016.

After the resounding victory, the Indian cricketers look to Twitter to wish the country on its 71st Republic Day.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to his social media profiles to extend his wishes. He wrote, "Stronger together. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind."

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the pick of bowlers in the game with brilliant figures of 2/18 in the 2nd T20I, wrote, "Clinical team effort. Wishing you a Happy Republic Day."

Shami wrote, "Be proud that you are an Indian because blessed are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2020!"

Here are the tweets:

Stronger together. 🙌🏼 Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HRP8fQ27XS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2020

Clinical team effort 💪💪

Wishing you a Happy Republic Day. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sCa4sDprzY — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 26, 2020