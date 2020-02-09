Image Source : @CRICKETWORLDCUP/TWITTER Really enjoyed batting in South Africa: Man of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India might have lost the U-19 World Cup title to Bangladesh on Sunday but the tournament belonged to Men in Blue's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yashavi, with his 88-run knock on Sunday at the Senwes Park, was the top scorer of the 2020 U-19 World Cup.

Yashasvi has now become the second-highest run-getter for India in a single World Cup edition with his tally of 400 runs. He surpassed Ravneet Ricky (340 runs in 1999), Cheteshwar Pujara (349 runs in 2006), Sarfaraz Khan (355 runs in 2016) and Shubman Gill (372 runs in 2018), and will be only be standing behind Shikhar Dhawan's 505 runs in 2004.

After the match, Yashasvi said that he had a good experience in the tournament and enjoyed batting in South Africa

"I really enjoyed the tournament, I had a good experience here in South Africa, how to play on these wickets. I really enjoyed it. I needed to play my game, that was it. I keep thinking about what I need to play next, and I just worry about my process. I will do what I did last time, and I want to stick to that," said Yashasvi after the match.

It has been a roller coaster ride for the UP-born player, who had to make ends meet by selling paanipuris on the streets of Mumbai in his initial days after his father moved to the big city.

Jaiswal has taken the U19 World Cup by storm. His unbeaten century in India's 10-wicket win in the semi-final against Pakistan had class written all over it and the southpaw displayed that in the final too.

He ended the tournament with four half-centuries and one hundred to his name and scored at least a half-century in all but one match in this tournament. But in the end, it was not enough as Bangladesh won via D/L method chasing India's paltry 177 to script their maiden World Cup win.