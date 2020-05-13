RCB director Mike Hesson reunites with family in New Zealand after returning from India amid lockdown

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Mike Hesson

Former New Zealand coach and the present Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mike Hesson, shared a heartwaring picture of himself hugging his youngest daughter and he reunited with his familiy in New Zealand.

Hesson spent around eight weeks in India owing to the Kcoronavirus lockdown which resulted in restriction of overseas travel. But while India extended their lockdown to May 17, New Zealand eased their restrictions from the last week of April.

Hesson revealed that he travelled to Mumbai on road before taking a flight to New Zealand. He then further underwent a 14-day isolation process before meeting his family.

So good to finally give my youngest a big hug after 8 weeks in lockdown........," Hesson wrote.

Earlier, during the lockdown period, Hesson shared a picture of himself with both her daughter and captioned it, "This is a challenging time for everyone and I am fortunate to be well looked after while in India but.........I really do miss my girls."

On arrival, Hesson thanked PM Narendra Modi and and New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern for the travel arrangements.

