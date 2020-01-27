Image Source : AP IMAGE/@SANJAYMANJREKAR Ravindra Jadeja takes a cheeky dig on Sanjay Manjraker's 'Player of the match' tweet

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a hilarious dig on former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjeraker on Twitter. After India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Auckland, KL Rahul was awarded the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 57 runs in the 133 chase.

Manjarekar didn't look pleased with the decision and took to Twitter and post: "Player of the match should have been a bowler.''

To which, Jadeja, who was the pick of the bowlers replied: "What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention."

What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention 🤪 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020

Jadeja was the most economical bowler of the match with just 18 runs in the four overs and he also picked two crucial wickets of Kane Williamson and Collin de Grandhome to put a brake on New Zealand innings.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was awarded the 'Game Changer of the match' for his brilliant spell.

Earlier, Manjrekar and Jadeja were involved in a spat last year during 2019 ICC World Cup in England. Manjrekar, who is very vocal about is views, had said that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja.

Jadeja hit back on Manjerakar's comments on his Twitter and said he should learn to respect people who have achieved.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had tweeted.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

India and New Zealand will next lock horns against each other on Wednesday in the third T20I of the 5-match series in Hamilton.