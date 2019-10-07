Ravindra Jadeja shares fan's tweet criticising Virender Sehwag for overlooking Indian all-rounder after SA win

Image Source : GETTY/AP Virender Sehwag and Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday retweeted a fan's tweet who questioned the absence of the Indian all-rounder's name from former cricketer Virender Sehwag's congratulatory tweet after India's impressive 203-run win against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Sehwag in his tweet heaped praise on Rohit Sharma, who had won the Man of the Match award for his record-scripting twin tons in the opening Test while also congratulating Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara for their efforts. However, Sehwag did not mention Jadeja's name in his tweet.

"Fantastic test match for @ImRo45, a dream beginning to opening the batting in Test cricket. Wish him the very best. That was a convincing win for India with some great contributions from Mayank, Shami, Ashwin , Pujara . #IndvSA," tweeted Sehwag, moments after India's convincing win in their first home game of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Within hours, a fan replied to Sehwag questioning the absence of Jadeja's name from his tweet. He wrote, "@virendersehwag

kya aapke TV me @imjadeja ki #batting, #bowling aur #fielding ka performance nahi dikha??? Ya phir so gaye the??? (Sehwag, did your television not show Jadeja's batting, bowling and fielding or were you sleeping?)"

Jadeja retweeted it moments later.

Jadeja played a crucial role in India's third consecutive win by a margin of 200 runs or more. He scored an unbeaten 30 in the first innings and followed it up with a 40 in the second innings. And with the ball, he picked two wickets in the first innings and bagged four key wickets in the second en route to which he reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets. He, in fact, became the fastest left-arm bowler to reach the feat, in what was his 47th match, while he became the second-fastest Indian bowler after teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.