Was dropped after two bad games, faced issue with Fleming: Ashwin recalls struggles with CSK in IPL 2010

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravichandran Ashwin has said that the 2010 season of the IPL was 'like a slap in the face'.

Under normal circumstances, Ravichandran Ashwin would be appearing for his new Indian Premier League franchise, Delhi Capitals. However, with the country under lockdown due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Indian off-spinner -- like many other cricketers, is engaging with players and fans on social media to talk about life in cricket and beyond.'

In a podcast with former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, Ashwin talked about his initial days in the IPL. He revealed that the league was an eye-opener for him, insisting that it was 'like a slap in the face'.

"People thought that I think highly of myself but flattening of the curve happened when I played in the IPL. It was like a slap in the face like 'listen boss you are not even here'," Ashwin said.

"I thought bowling in a T20 game was much easier than bowling in a first-class game.

"Robin Uthappa and Mark Boucher taught me harsh lessons as I bowled 14th, 16th, 18th and 20th over at RCB. That youth in me never told me that it was a challenge. I found it as an opportunity to pick wickets.

"I didn't get wickets but went for 40 or 45 runs and put my team into a hole as the next game went into Super Over and we lost it and I was dropped from the squad. It felt like a hard slap," the Tamil Nadu tweaker said.

Those were the days when IPL franchises, during home games, would release players who are not in first 18 in order to save hotel cost. Ashwin was back home watching CSK games on TV.

"I was dropped, I vacated the hotel and was sitting at home. I thought that I deserved better as I was in the 30 probables for the 2010 World T20 in West Indies (he didnt make it on that tour)," he said.

"Like I thought, why didn't you back me (CSK). I did exceedingly well in first three games and I had just had two bad games. Anybody can be hit for a couple of games."

The off-spinner also revealed that CSK coach Stephen Fleming never had a conversation with him regarding his bowling.

"Actually, I had an issue with Stephen Fleming that he didn't have a chat. I valued him so much and he didn't have a chat. So I was sitting at home watching CSK games and making promises in my head that one day I will turn the tide," Ashwin said.

The spinner, however, has come a long way since. He is one of the mainstays in the Indian Test line-up and was a significant part of the limited-overs setup till 2017.

"Increasingly, the number of games I've played in England, I've started realising that for a spinner to be bowling in alien conditions and to be able to repeat similar numbers (as at home), you need to be bowling in all the possible right times of the game, first," Ashwin said.

"And, secondly, you do need a little bit of luck. After 2014 (December 2013) when I had that South Africa game, I've taken a very serious look at my numbers and those numbers have significantly increased very, very well."

"For me to able to deliver on a consistent basis abroad there are a lot of factors beyond just me that need to go into it."

(With inputs from PTI)

