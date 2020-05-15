When cricket resumes, give IPL priority because..': Ravi Shastri says IPL easier to host than world event

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has said that domestic cricket and the IPL should be given priority when the sport resumes.

The cricket world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. While many are contemplating on how the sport will return in the post- COVID-19 world, the future of premier cricket tournaments also remains in doubt.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League stands postponed indefinitely, while many are also raising doubts on whether the T20 World Cup (scheduled for October-November later this year) will follow its original schedule.

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has said that he wouldn't 'put too much emphasis' on global tournaments like the T20 World Cup. According to him, it is more important for the players to get back on the field first.

"I wouldn't put too much emphasis on world events right now. Stay at home, ensure domestic cricket comes back to normal, cricketers at all levels - international, First Class, etc - all get back on the field. That's the most important bit," Shastri told the Times of India.

"Second: Start with bilateral cricket. If we (India) had to choose between hosting a World Cup and a bilateral tour, obviously, we'd settle for the bilateral. Instead of 15 teams flying in, we'd settle for one team flying in and playing an entire bilateral series at one or two grounds."

He also said that the Indian Premier League should be given priority as it is logistically easier to hold the tournament.

"In that sense, what India's lost out on is domestic cricket - the IPL for instance. When cricket resumes, we could give the IPL a priority," Shastri said.

"The difference between an international tournament and the IPL is that the IPL can be played between one or two cities and the logistics will be easier to manage.

"The same thing with bilaterals - it'll be easier for us to tour one country and play there at specific grounds than 15-16 teams flying in during these times. The ICC needs to look at this objectively."

