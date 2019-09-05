Image Source : @RAVISHASTRIOFC TWITTER Ravi Shastri shares photo with 'divine drink' from Jamaica, gets trolled

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri turned out to be the butt of jokes once again after posting a photo while chilling in the Carrebbean.

Shastri posted a photo on Twitter on Wednesday from Jamaica, holding a drink and relaxing by the beach.

"Sunny Jamaica. The punch in my left hand tastes divine," tweeted Shastri along with a photo.

Drinking alone instead of spoiling the team by coaching them, we will always remember your sacrifice sir, respect. — Scar (@RAC7R) September 4, 2019

And my cricket coaches used to tell us never do alcohol and tobacco. — Varoon Galagali (@gvaroon) September 4, 2019

Good one coach enjoy pic.twitter.com/c0P5OBe8RG — Pradeep (@PradeepNU1) September 4, 2019

hamaara khoon aur apni daaru peene ke alawa tumhara aur koi kaam hai??? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 5, 2019

The 57-year-old was trolled a few days back as well for posting another photo from Antigua during India's tour of the West Indies as well.

Shastri posted a picture on Twitter from the "Coco Bay" in Antigua. "Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua," he captioned the image.

However, his post didn't go down well with the social media users and various netizens started trolling the Indian head coach.

"Concentrate on your fitness as well as stomach...You are a Indian coach not an gali coach (sic)," tweeted one of the users.

"You need beer, not juice. Please show a side view of yours in next picture…wanted to see growth of your baby," said another user.

"Sir, please improve your dressing sense. Looking very awkward," said another user on the microblogging website.