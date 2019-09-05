Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Ravi Shastri shares photo with 'divine' drink from Jamaica, gets trolled

Ravi Shastri shares photo with 'divine' drink from Jamaica, gets trolled

Ravi Shastri was trolled for the second consecutive time for posting pictures on Twitter during his time in West Indies.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 14:49 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @RAVISHASTRIOFC TWITTER

Ravi Shastri shares photo with 'divine drink' from Jamaica, gets trolled

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri turned out to be the butt of jokes once again after posting a photo while chilling in the Carrebbean. 

Shastri posted a photo on Twitter on Wednesday from Jamaica, holding a drink and relaxing by the beach.

"Sunny Jamaica. The punch in my left hand tastes divine," tweeted Shastri along with a photo.

The 57-year-old was trolled a few days back as well for posting another photo from Antigua during India's tour of the West Indies as well.

Shastri posted a picture on Twitter from the "Coco Bay" in Antigua. "Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua," he captioned the image.

However, his post didn't go down well with the social media users and various netizens started trolling the Indian head coach.

"Concentrate on your fitness as well as stomach...You are a Indian coach not an gali coach (sic)," tweeted one of the users.

"You need beer, not juice. Please show a side view of yours in next picture…wanted to see growth of your baby," said another user.

"Sir, please improve your dressing sense. Looking very awkward," said another user on the microblogging website.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUS Open: Matteo Berrettini downs Gael Monfils to reach semis, could face Rafael Nadal next Next StoryLive Score England vs Australia, 4th Test Day 2: 4th Ashes Test live from Manchester  