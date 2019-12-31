Tuesday, December 31, 2019
     
Ravi Shastri enjoys new year's party with Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon

New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2019 13:57 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI SHASTRI

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon, and Indian industrialist Gautam Singhania as the group celebrated the year-ending party in Alibag.

Sharing the picture on his social media profiles, Shastri wrote, "Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - @iamsrk, @TandonRaveena and @SinghaniaGautam #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan commented on Shastri's picture on Instagram, wishing him a happy new year.

Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily 🙏

Under Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India's head coach, the side reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Team India is currently the number one-ranked side in Tests.

Shastri also oversaw the side's domination at home and abroad post the World Cup, after his contract was extended for two more years. India are currently at the top of the World Test Championship with wins in all the seven games, registering victories over West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh.

The team will return to action on January 5 when it takes on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.

