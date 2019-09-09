Image Source : AP Ravi Shastri's new salary revealed, set to get bumper 20 per cent pay hike

Ravi Shastri was re-appointed as the coach of the Indian team last month and if reports are anything to go by, he is set for a bumper hike in his new contract.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the CTC of head coach is set for a 20 per cent increase and the hike could see Shastri's annual package go up to somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore, which is set to be Rs 1.5 crore more at least from his previous contract.

Shastri was the overwhelming favourite to stay on as the Indian coach but the CAC comprising of Kapil Dev, xx and xx said that it was close between him and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson.

Following his appointment, Shastri spoke about his plans and ambitions from the West Indies.

"The reason why I came in here is the belief I had in this team, the belief that they could leave a legacy which very few teams have left behind which other teams going down will try and emulate," Shastri told bcci.tv.

"Next two years is to see the smooth transition happening. You will get a lot of youngsters coming -- in both white-ball setup and Tests. You need to identify another three-four bowlers to add to the pool by the end of our tenure. My endeavour by the end of this tenure would be to leave the team in a happier space so that they can set a legacy in the time to come.

"You’ve got to learn from your mistakes, nobody is perfect. When you strive for excellence and strive to raise the bar then you have to pay attention to detail," he added.

Apart from the head coach, the salaries of the support staff has also saw a hike. Bowling coach Bharat Arun is expected to draw Rs 3.5 crore, same as fielding coach R Sridhar. However, newly appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour, who replaced Sanjay Bangar at the helm, will be earning somewhere between Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore.

All the new contracts will come into effect from September 1 till the World T20 in 2021, which is set to take place in India.