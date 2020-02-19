'Simply spectacular': Ravi Shastri reacts to renovated Motera Stadium

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has reacted to the newly-renovated Motera Stadium.

The renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will soon become the largest cricket stadium in the world as it will have a seating capacity of 110,000 people. The stadium is likely to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting India from February 23.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly had earlier reacted to the pictures of a newly-renovated Motera Stadium, stating that he has 'great memories' with the ground.

"Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can't wait to see this on 24th," Ganguly tweeted.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has also expressed his thoughts on the stadium. Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote, "Looks simply spectacular. A moment to cherish for every Indian cricket lover. World class facility seating 110,000 plus @JayShah #MoteraStadium."

Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that India is likely to play a day/night Test at the venue next year, when England tours the country for a five-match series.

The newly-renovated Motera Stadium will become the highest-capacity venue among all the cricket grounds, overtaking Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).