Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Ravi Shastri praises Sourav Ganguly after Pink Ball Test

Team India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the iconic pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Test match was part of the Indian cricket history as it was the first time when India played the Day-Night Test. The efforts put by new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly were hailed by everyone as it was him, who put the idea of Day-Night Test in front of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

After the sensational win, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Sourav Ganguly and wrote on Instagram: "Great pink show in Kolkata. President @souravganguly ensured no stone was left unturned. Well done ! #PinkBallTest #India #IndvsBan"

Shastri also lauded the efforts of the Indian pace attack which picked up 19 wickets in the Day-Night Test with senior bowler Ishant Sharma leading the pack with 9 wickets at Eden.

"The discipline and the hunger to win (is there). They understand how important it is to support one another and bowl as a unit. That's when you create pressure and that's when things happen. They know they are arguably the best side in the world," Shastri said after India's comprehensive victory at Eden Gardens.

With the series win against Bangladesh, India now have 360 points from 7 games -- 244 points more than second-placed Australia, who beat Pakistan in the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and 5 runs. New Zealand, meanwhile, are third in the table with 60 points, and are currently taking on England.