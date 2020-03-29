'Only thing flying like a tracer bullet is this corona': Ravi Shastri urges people to stay indoors

Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri posted a cautionary message on Sunday to make people aware about the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. 

The Indian coach, who is widely known for his witty catch-phrases during his stint as a commentator, didn't shy from using one in his message.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Taking to his official social media profiles, Shastri wrote, "Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19."

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife & Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also posted videos to make people aware about the virus.

Among cricketers, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane, among others have donated to the relief funds in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19.

The BCCI on Saturday also made a donation of Rs 51 crore towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to aid the battle against coronavirus.

The sporting events around the country have come to a standstill due to the outbreak. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is now suspended till April 15.

