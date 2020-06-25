Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh engage in Twitter banter over post on 1983 World Cup triumph

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri engaged in a little banter on Twitter on Thursday after the former's tweet celebrating the 37th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup triumph.

The banter mostly centered around the banter the two had on Twitter two months back when Shastri only tagged Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his tweet celebrating India's second World Cup triumph. While both the stalwarts played a significant role in India's victory, Yuvraj had won the Man of the Series award for his astounding all-round performance, while MS Dhoni was the Man of the Match in the final with his unbeaten 91. Yet, Shastri had forgotten to tag the latter two while tweeting about India's 2011 World Cup win.

"Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011," Shastri had written on Twitter. And Yuvraj was quick in replying, "Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it (Sic)."

On Thursday, Yuvraj, celebrating India's maiden World Cup win, tweeted, "A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports"

Yuvraj did not tag any of the players from the 1983 winning squad and hence Shastri replied saying, "Thanks, Junior! You can tag me and Kaps also."

Thanks, Junior! You can tag me and Kaps also 😂 - @therealkapildev https://t.co/EZqRbzYTT7 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 25, 2020

Yuvraj quickly replied saying, "Hahahahaha senior! You are a legend on and off the field.. Kapil paaji was a different league altogether.

Hahahahaha senior ! Your a legend on and off the field 🤪👍👊🏽 Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

India had defeated the mighty West Indies in the final despite being folded for 183 runs at the Lord's.

