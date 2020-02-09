Ravi Shastri and Co. send 'cheers all the way from New Zealand' to India U19 team for World Cup final

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Senior team watching the U19 World Cup

As the U19 cricket team is battling it out in the World Cup final against Bangladesh at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, the senior Indian team, once again sends best wishes to the youngsters. In fact, Ravi Shastri, his support staff and few of the Indian cricketers are enjoying the summit clash as per a BCCI tweet.

"Cheers all the way from New Zealand for the #U19. #TeamIndia #U19CWC," tweeted BCCI with a photo which shows a Shastri, R Sridhar, Bharat Arun, Vikram Rathour and few Indian cricketers - Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ajikya Rahane watching the match.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had sent his best wishes to the youngsters ahead of the final. "Hi, guys all the very best for the big day tomorrow, play the cricket that u guys have been playing and we all will be watching you definitely, sending you best wishes and positivity. All I am gonna say is that just go on there and back yourself and believe in your game, Good luck," Kohli said in a video on bcci.tv.

Talking about the game, India lost the toss and were put to bat first wherein Yashasvi Jaiswal scored yet another half-century amid twin dismissals. India are eyeing a record-extending fifth title while Bangladesh are looking for their first.