Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan captain in all formats, Asghar Afghan named his deputy

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan captain in all formats

In a shocking turn of events, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has named youngster Rashid Khan as captain in all formats of the game, replacing Gulbadin Naib from ODIs and Rahmat Shah from Tests on Friday. Former captain Asghar Afghan has been named as vice-captain.

BREAKING: Rashid Khan has been appointed Afghanistan captain across formats! Asghar Afghan is vice-captain. pic.twitter.com/yKCfChR6a4 — ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2019

After a horror World Cup, Afghanistan did not win a single match, losing all 9 of the encounters played.

The ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) made drastic changes before the World Cup and the results were eventually inevitable. Gulbadin Naib was made the ODI captain, Rahmat Shah was made the Test captain and Rashid was T20I captain.

Now the ACB has made another major change, giving the reigns to 20-year-old leggie.

Afghan's sacking was not welcomed by many and was also not included in most of the matches in the World Cup. Making matters worse, wicket-keeping batsman Mohammad Shahzad was allegedly sent home despite being fit while Aftab Alam was removed from the squad in the middle of the campaign due to disciplinary issues.

With Rashid being named captain, Afghanistan face Bangladesh in a one-off Test in September which will be followed by a tri-series tournament involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan will then host West Indies in a home series in India, which will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test between November 5 and December 1.