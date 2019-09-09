Rashid Khan achieves incredible feat after guiding Afghanistan to 224-run win over Bangladesh

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan led the side to a historic Test win over Bangladesh, and created a new record with his figures in the game.

Afghanistan registered a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test match at Chattogram on Monday, as the side defeated the hosts by 224 runs.

After dismissing six Bangladesh batsmen on day 4, Afghanistan were left frustrated with rain almost spoiling their chances to secure a victory. The first two sessions saw no action due to the continual showers at Chattogram, but the rain finally stopped towards the end to give Afghanistan an opportunity to seal the game.

Rashid Khan ran through the Bangladesh lower order, then, as he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam to put Afghanistan in the driver's seat. He finally took the winning wicket of Soumya Sarkar after the batsman edged it into the hands of the short-leg.

Rashid took a six-wicket haul in the second innings, following up with a five-wicket haul in the first. He also scored a half-century (51) in the first innings, and scored a valuable 24 in the second.

With his figures, the Afghanistan skipper has entered into the record books as the first player in the history of Test cricket to score a fifty and take more than 10 wickets on his captaincy debut.

While Imran Khan, Shakib Al Hasan and Sheldon Jackson (England's captain in 1905) have achieved the double of fifty-plus score and five-wicket haul on their Test captaincy debut, Rashid moved one step ahead with his stunning performance on the final day of the game.

The Afghanistan skipper was justifiably adjudged the man of the match for the game, but he dedicated the award to Mohammad Nabi, who earlier announced his retirement from the longest format of the game.