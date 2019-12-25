Image Source : Ranji Trophy: Mumbai-Railways, UP-Saurashtra games to have late starts due to solar eclipse

The second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group matches in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours from the regular time due to solar eclipse.

A source in the host state association confirmed the development after the opening day's play between Mumbai and Railways concluded at the Wankhede Stadium here.

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight.

All Ranji Trophy games begin at 9.30 am.

Railways have taken a narrow two runs lead after bundling out the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions for a party 114. They are 116/5 in their first essay.

Similarly, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), which is hosting Uttar Pradesh at its stadium in Rajkot, also said that the play will start there at 11.30 am on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, the match will start at 11:30 a.m. due to Solar Eclipse," the SCA stated in a release.

Saurashtra are comfortably placed at 322/8 with Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai slamming half-centuries.